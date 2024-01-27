Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 890
I smell fresh meat!
No idea why this fellow was pulling such a face as our vehicle approached on the game drive.
I am just about through with sorting and editing our game drive.
It might be boring for some, but two of my calendars in Feb will be filled with what I love about being in the wild.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8610
photos
308
followers
159
following
243% complete
View this month »
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
Latest from all albums
889
2577
2571
2569
890
2578
2572
2570
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
inverdoorn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw! such a powerful image ! super focus and capture - big fav
January 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, what a facial expression!
January 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Awesome snarl!
January 27th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Such a fabulous capture.
January 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW look at those teeth!
January 27th, 2024
katy
ace
This literally took my breath away! If this doesn’t go to the TT, I will be totally surprised! It is a fantastic photo, in every way, Diana. FAV
January 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close