I smell fresh meat! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 890

I smell fresh meat!

No idea why this fellow was pulling such a face as our vehicle approached on the game drive.

I am just about through with sorting and editing our game drive.

It might be boring for some, but two of my calendars in Feb will be filled with what I love about being in the wild.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Diana

Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! such a powerful image ! super focus and capture - big fav
January 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wow, what a facial expression!
January 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Awesome snarl!
January 27th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Such a fabulous capture.
January 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW look at those teeth!
January 27th, 2024  
katy ace
This literally took my breath away! If this doesn’t go to the TT, I will be totally surprised! It is a fantastic photo, in every way, Diana. FAV
January 27th, 2024  
