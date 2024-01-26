Previous
Safari sunset by ludwigsdiana
Safari sunset

While everyone else was watching the hippos, I was more interested in what was happening behind me. The hippos had to wait.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca ace
❤️❤️❤️
January 26th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Spectacular!
January 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Splendid!
January 26th, 2024  
