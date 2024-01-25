Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 888
Early evening
in the Karoo and waiting for sunset.
Still battling my way through all the shots on the game reserve.
This was taken at the hippo lake and the ground was rather soggy after the rain they had a few days previously.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8602
photos
307
followers
158
following
243% complete
View this month »
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
Latest from all albums
887
2575
2569
2567
888
2576
2570
2568
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
inverdoorn.
gloria jones
ace
Love the layers, textures, light
January 25th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Very interesting landscape.
January 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close