Previous
As close as I could zoom by ludwigsdiana
Photo 912

As close as I could zoom

This beautiful male was just lying far away looking ever so peaceful.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super closeup of this fella!
February 18th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Such a handsome boy.....looks like he has just come from hairdressers !
February 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! wonderful close-up !
February 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent portrait
February 18th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV what a stunning close-up of him!
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise