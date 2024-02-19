Previous
Our trip continued by ludwigsdiana
Our trip continued

for about 3 hours on this road to our next destination, without seeing a car, animal or person. There were a few farms on the way, but far back in the hills.

The road went partly through dry riverbeds and it was rather challenging.

The only reason hubby went with us to the game reserve was that we promised we would go to Sutherland afterwards.

Following is a link as there is too much to explain about Sutherland.
https://www.visitsutherland.co.za/

19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous vista. Looks so free.
February 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful view!
February 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a view - the long and lonely road ! fav
February 19th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Quite a long stretch without any services! Your photo shows the journey very well.
February 19th, 2024  
katy ace
Unbelievable that you could travel that long without seeing another soul!
Thanks for the link to Sutherland! It sounds absolutely magical! What a wonderful place to visit
February 19th, 2024  
narayani ace
What a landscape
February 19th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot of a long lonely road but pretty nonetheless.
February 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome capture of this wilderness, thank you for the link
February 19th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Excellent capture. Reminds me of West Texas. Some people call it "the big empty". I love these wide open spaces and at night the dark sky with all the stars is remarkable.
February 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The long and winding road.
February 19th, 2024  
