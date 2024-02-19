Sign up
Previous
Photo 913
Our trip continued
for about 3 hours on this road to our next destination, without seeing a car, animal or person. There were a few farms on the way, but far back in the hills.
The road went partly through dry riverbeds and it was rather challenging.
The only reason hubby went with us to the game reserve was that we promised we would go to Sutherland afterwards.
Following is a link as there is too much to explain about Sutherland.
https://www.visitsutherland.co.za/
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
10
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8702
photos
308
followers
140
following
250% complete
906
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
2592
2600
2594
912
2593
2601
2595
913
Views
30
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Taken
20th January 2024 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
long-dust-road
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous vista. Looks so free.
February 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful view!
February 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a view - the long and lonely road ! fav
February 19th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Quite a long stretch without any services! Your photo shows the journey very well.
February 19th, 2024
katy
ace
Unbelievable that you could travel that long without seeing another soul!
Thanks for the link to Sutherland! It sounds absolutely magical! What a wonderful place to visit
February 19th, 2024
narayani
ace
What a landscape
February 19th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot of a long lonely road but pretty nonetheless.
February 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome capture of this wilderness, thank you for the link
February 19th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent capture. Reminds me of West Texas. Some people call it "the big empty". I love these wide open spaces and at night the dark sky with all the stars is remarkable.
February 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The long and winding road.
February 19th, 2024
Thanks for the link to Sutherland! It sounds absolutely magical! What a wonderful place to visit