We finally arrived by ludwigsdiana
Photo 914

We finally arrived

at this lovely spacious Airbnb which Katja booked for the night. It was very modern inside and beautifully furnished, the nicest house in the whole town.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Lou Ann ace
After the long drive I know this was a welcome sight. It is lovely.
February 20th, 2024  
narayani ace
Looks lovely
February 20th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Looks like a great place to stay
February 20th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Appreciate a great place to stay after the drive
February 20th, 2024  
katy ace
It looks very inviting and I’m certain it was nice to have a nice place to stay at the end of that long trip
February 20th, 2024  
