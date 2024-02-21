Previous
Our walk into town by ludwigsdiana
Our walk into town

took us down the 1 km (0.62 miles) tarred main road. The few side roads were all gravel.

We had a glass of cold wine at our Airbnb and then set off into town to find a restaurant for supper.

Needless to say, there was not much choice, but we were hungry and thirsty and needed to eat before our evening programme.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Corinne C ace
What a contrast with your images from the wilderness. It's lovely.
February 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely looking church.
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful scene and sky!
February 21st, 2024  
