Photo 911
Photo 911
Mum and her baby
Wylie @ pusspup suggested that I crop yesterday's photo of these two. There is another one standing behind which made it all ears, so I chose this one.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
7
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8694
photos
308
followers
145
following
Tags
zebra-inverdoorn
Liz Gooster
Wonderful. Their skin looks almost as if it’s undulating. 🦓
February 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Great suggestion by Wylie, this is wonderful!
February 17th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic capture
February 17th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Great capture!
February 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aw! so sweet - fav
February 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very sweet and lovely.
February 17th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Wylie was right look at those amazing patterns. Big fav
February 17th, 2024
