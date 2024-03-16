Previous
Solarized water lily by ludwigsdiana
Photo 939

Solarized water lily

Such unusual colours they turned out to be.

Next week I will post the originals.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Diana

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. Great colors.
March 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Like fireworks. Beautiful effect.
March 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super colours !
March 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Electric work of art!
March 16th, 2024  
Bill
Wow. What beautiful artwork.
March 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors
March 16th, 2024  
