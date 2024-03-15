Previous
Solarized roses by ludwigsdiana
Solarized roses

I always have a vase of white roses from the garden in the living room. These will soon be the last ones for a while.
Diana

Krista Marson ace
This is fun
March 15th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful.
March 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
March 15th, 2024  
Pat
What a great effect, such cool vibrant colours!
March 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool and the color is electric!
March 15th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Psychedelic effects
March 15th, 2024  
