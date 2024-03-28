Previous
Waiting for the fog to clear by ludwigsdiana
Photo 951

Waiting for the fog to clear

and for a partner to show up.

We have 3 different cormorants here on our estate too, but I have never seen one in his breeding colours. It was a real treat, regardless of the fog.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise