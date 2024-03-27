Previous
Waiting for the fog to clear by ludwigsdiana
Photo 950

Waiting for the fog to clear

This was the first bird I saw as I entered Intaka. It was standing rather forlorn on the wall.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What fabulous colouring.
March 27th, 2024  
narayani ace
Beautiful image
March 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise