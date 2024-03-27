Sign up
Previous
Photo 950
Waiting for the fog to clear
This was the first bird I saw as I entered Intaka. It was standing rather forlorn on the wall.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
purple-heron
Susan Wakely
ace
What fabulous colouring.
March 27th, 2024
narayani
ace
Beautiful image
March 27th, 2024
