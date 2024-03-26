Previous
A foggy morning by ludwigsdiana
Photo 949

A foggy morning

at Intaka continued. I might as well finish the week the way I started.

I took almost 300 photos during the 3 hours I spent there waiting for the sun to come out. I have culled and now have 220!

Culling will continue and I hope to be able to edit and fill a calendar.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise