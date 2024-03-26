Sign up
Previous
Photo 949
A foggy morning
at Intaka continued. I might as well finish the week the way I started.
I took almost 300 photos during the 3 hours I spent there waiting for the sun to come out. I have culled and now have 220!
Culling will continue and I hope to be able to edit and fill a calendar.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
