Previous
Photo 960
Frozen
A small geranium growing on the estate. I think this and the frangipani are my favourites.
I must try and get some small flowers for next easter ;-)
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
frozen-eggs
