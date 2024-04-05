Sign up
Previous
Photo 959
Frozen
Wild garlic from the garden.
I cannot get into 365 on my laptop, only with data on my cell although our wifi is on!
Does anybody else have problems?
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty and I love the color. Sorry I can't help you with you question. I only use my desktop computer for 365 Project and have no problem.
April 5th, 2024
katy
I haven’t tried to get into 365 except on my iPad this morning and I haven’t tried to do anything except view in comment so I don’t think I can help you with that issue. Hopefully it will work itself out quickly for you.
This is a gorgeous photo. You are doing such an excellent job with this series. I am considering trying it.
April 5th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
Sorry I'm a technophobe so cannot help!
April 5th, 2024
This is a gorgeous photo. You are doing such an excellent job with this series. I am considering trying it.
Sorry I'm a technophobe so cannot help!