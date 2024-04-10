Sign up
Previous
Photo 964
Double storey's
Most of the buildings in the whole are where we live are either single or double storeys. I would have to go into Cape Town to see anything else.
There are flats on the beachfront in Strand, but the weather has been too miserable to go there.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8906
photos
299
followers
142
following
Tags
solarized-homes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a delightful edit - love the colour hues !
April 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful.
April 10th, 2024
