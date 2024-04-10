Previous
Double storey's by ludwigsdiana
Photo 964

Double storey's

Most of the buildings in the whole are where we live are either single or double storeys. I would have to go into Cape Town to see anything else.

There are flats on the beachfront in Strand, but the weather has been too miserable to go there.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd
What a delightful edit - love the colour hues !
April 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Looks wonderful.
April 10th, 2024  
