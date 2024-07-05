Previous
They used to stand on stones by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1015

They used to stand on stones

but after quite a bit of rain they have their feet in the water.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise