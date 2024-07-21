Sign up
Photo 1031
Photo 1031
Enjoying the snack
which seemed like hard work to me. There are so many of these swamphens around that the reeds have to be cut down regularly.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
6
2
Tags
purple-swamphen
katy
ace
Beautiful close-up of this colorful bird
July 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! A lovely closeup.
July 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Amazing bird
July 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great timing on this.
July 21st, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
I have seen this same behavior in the U.S. Florida wetlands. You have made a great nature capture here.
July 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Splendid capture...The feathers' colors are wonderful.
July 21st, 2024
