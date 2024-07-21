Previous
Enjoying the snack by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1031

Enjoying the snack

which seemed like hard work to me. There are so many of these swamphens around that the reeds have to be cut down regularly.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beautiful close-up of this colorful bird
July 21st, 2024  
Aww! A lovely closeup.
July 21st, 2024  
Amazing bird
July 21st, 2024  
Great timing on this.
July 21st, 2024  
I have seen this same behavior in the U.S. Florida wetlands. You have made a great nature capture here.
July 21st, 2024  
Splendid capture...The feathers' colors are wonderful.
July 21st, 2024  
