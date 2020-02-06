Previous
Harris Hawk by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1121

Harris Hawk

taken at Eagle encounters where they fly a few of their birds daily.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Fr1da
Such a majestic creature ! King !
February 6th, 2020  
Martin Jalkotzy
Wonderful image, very regal
February 6th, 2020  
