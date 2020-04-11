Previous
Next
Malachite Sunbird in Eclipse by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1186

Malachite Sunbird in Eclipse

The first image is almost the way they look before getting their mating plumage. I spent the whole week watching them come to the feeder. Tomorrow I ill post the final stages.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sandra Davies ace
Just lovely story and images. Thank you.
April 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise