Squabbling at the feeder by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1195

Squabbling at the feeder

those little White eyes sure don't like sharing, they are so funny to watch. After telling the female Sunbird off, he just turned his back and would not let her drink.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
