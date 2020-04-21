Sign up
Photo 1196
White eye
in quite a state. Don't know what it was all about, but he was very load and fluffed himself up before taking off.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3593
photos
253
followers
180
following
1
Fun shots
DC-FZ80
3rd April 2020 3:36pm
Public
white-eyes-such-comical-birds-to-watch
