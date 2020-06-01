Sign up
Photo 1237
African Darter
sitting on our fountain head. On very windy days, it is not switched on. As we were not allowed out, I had to take this from the car.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3716
photos
261
followers
189
following
338% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th May 2020 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
african-darter-fountain-car
Rob Z
ace
A nice shot - he seems quite at home there. :)
June 1st, 2020
