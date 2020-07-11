Sign up
Photo 1277
A little abandoned house
just down the road from us. The beautiful wild daffodils attracted me. I watched a webinar of Hazel Meredith and played with her textures.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
2
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
8th July 2020
Privacy
Public
Tags
house-textures-hazel-meredith
Sylvia du Toit
July 11th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
This looks like an old masterpiece. A great composition! Fav!
July 11th, 2020
