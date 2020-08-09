Sign up
Photo 1306
The lone Iris
in my neighbours garden, duplicated in PS.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
17th April 2020 2:21pm
Tags
iris-duplicated-texture-joel-olives
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nice composition and edits!
August 9th, 2020
