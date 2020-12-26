Sign up
Photo 1445
The Iris for this season
can't wait for them to bloom again.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4340
photos
265
followers
213
following
Tags
iris-texture
Hazel
ace
Exquisitely beautiful!
December 26th, 2020
Bill
Fantastic. Very interesting background.
December 26th, 2020
amyK
ace
Lovely
December 26th, 2020
