Photo 1475
A selection of Rainbow Gums
taken in the way to Idiom.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4430
photos
276
followers
221
following
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1473
1480
1474
1472
1481
1482
1475
1473
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
so-many-gum-trees
Kat
Stunning trees love the colour of the bark, nice shot!
January 25th, 2021
Babs
ace
Wonderful. fav.
January 25th, 2021
