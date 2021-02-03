Sign up
Photo 1484
After the rain
my "yesterday, today and tomorrow" looked nicely refreshed after all the hot weather.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
raindrops-flowers
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
February 3rd, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Such wonderful clarity in your images Diana
February 3rd, 2021
Lois
ace
Beautiful -especially with the rain droplets!
February 3rd, 2021
