After the rain by ludwigsdiana
After the rain

my "yesterday, today and tomorrow" looked nicely refreshed after all the hot weather.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
February 3rd, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
Such wonderful clarity in your images Diana
February 3rd, 2021  
Lois ace
Beautiful -especially with the rain droplets!
February 3rd, 2021  
