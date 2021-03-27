Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1536
Just checking on me
I suppose Katja was making sure I had not fallen overboard in all that water movement ;-)
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4613
photos
283
followers
227
following
420% complete
View this month »
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
Latest from all albums
1534
1541
1533
1535
1542
1534
1536
1543
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
20th February 2021 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duiker-island
*lynn
ace
great photo ... you captured the water beautifully
March 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close