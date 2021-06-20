Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1621
Jumping into the weekend.
Of course Katja wanted to go on her last game drive before she leaves today. Not sure what this one was running away from.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4868
photos
286
followers
231
following
444% complete
View this month »
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
Latest from all albums
1619
1617
1618
1620
1627
1621
1619
1628
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th June 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
villeira-running-from-the-herd
sheri
Beautiful action shot.
June 20th, 2021
narayani
Great capture. So your daughter has finally got a flight?
June 20th, 2021
Margo
ace
Lovely capture-you will miss Katja
June 20th, 2021
Brigette
ace
Brilliant
June 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close