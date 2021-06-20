Previous
Jumping into the weekend. by ludwigsdiana
Jumping into the weekend.

Of course Katja wanted to go on her last game drive before she leaves today. Not sure what this one was running away from.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
sheri
Beautiful action shot.
June 20th, 2021  
narayani
Great capture. So your daughter has finally got a flight?
June 20th, 2021  
Margo ace
Lovely capture-you will miss Katja
June 20th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Brilliant
June 20th, 2021  
