Only in Africa by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1623

Only in Africa

We were so surprised to see this pick up with those guys sitting on a couch! I just could not resist taking a shot with my cell! Fortunately we had to stop at the traffic lights, too hilarious!
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Diana

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Haha! They are probably holding it down so it doesn't fall off. Reminds me of a Mr. Bean episode. LOL!
June 22nd, 2021  
moni kozi
Heheeee... i thought this was only possible under my rock. Itblooks like we are not alone.
June 22nd, 2021  
*lynn ace
haha
June 22nd, 2021  
