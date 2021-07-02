Sign up
Photo 1633
Mousebird eyeing me
through the window. This seems to be a young one as the tuft of hair and black around the eye is different. Here one can also see that they only have feathers on their wings and tail. The rest is fur.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
1
1
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
Fun shots
Canon EOS 80D
29th June 2021 1:03pm
Tags
dirty-window-mousebird
narayani
Cute birds
July 2nd, 2021
