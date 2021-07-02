Previous
Next
Mousebird eyeing me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1633

Mousebird eyeing me

through the window. This seems to be a young one as the tuft of hair and black around the eye is different. Here one can also see that they only have feathers on their wings and tail. The rest is fur.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Cute birds
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise