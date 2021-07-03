Previous
Frantic Dikkop by ludwigsdiana
Frantic Dikkop

Although they are used to me, they do not like the shutter noise of my new camera. This one got such a fright that he started running away! I was lucky to catch him.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent capture!
July 3rd, 2021  
