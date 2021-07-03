Sign up
Photo 1634
Frantic Dikkop
Although they are used to me, they do not like the shutter noise of my new camera. This one got such a fright that he started running away! I was lucky to catch him.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4907
photos
287
followers
225
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st July 2021 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poor-bird
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent capture!
July 3rd, 2021
