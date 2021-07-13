Sign up
Photo 1644
Having a snooze in the sun
This Mousebird sure chose a love spot for a snooze. Fortunately we had 2 days of sunshine, back to torrential rain since yesterday. Bob
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Album
Fun shots
sixws-120
