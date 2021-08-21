Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1683
Such a heavy winter coat
I am not sure if it is a Lama or Alpaca, it just looks so scraggly with all that fleece. fortunately I got hubby to stop here too.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5075
photos
285
followers
227
following
461% complete
View this month »
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
Latest from all albums
1679
21
1682
1680
1689
1683
1681
1690
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th August 2021 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love-the-countryside
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that really is a bad case of dreadlocks!
August 21st, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
A very heavy coat, and a lovely photo.
August 21st, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Wow, such an interesting coat
August 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close