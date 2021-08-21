Previous
Such a heavy winter coat by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1683

Such a heavy winter coat

I am not sure if it is a Lama or Alpaca, it just looks so scraggly with all that fleece. fortunately I got hubby to stop here too.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that really is a bad case of dreadlocks!
August 21st, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
A very heavy coat, and a lovely photo.
August 21st, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Wow, such an interesting coat
August 21st, 2021  
