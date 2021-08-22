Previous
Such a variety to choose from by ludwigsdiana
Such a variety to choose from

now that the Spring flowers are starting to bloom. At least I got this one from the side.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
So pretty
August 22nd, 2021  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so special! Look at the zebra grazing! That’s a zebra, right there, enjoying a meal. Wow, just wow. This is a huge fav for me!
August 22nd, 2021  
tony gig
Great capture...fav
August 22nd, 2021  
