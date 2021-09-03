Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1696
Spot the chick
I was so surprised when I looked over the fence and saw some movement next to this Dikkop dad. Mom was standing a distance away on guard duty. The little one can only be a few days old.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5127
photos
290
followers
230
following
464% complete
View this month »
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
Latest from all albums
33
34
1693
1695
1702
1703
1694
1696
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st September 2021 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
in-the-olive-grove
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close