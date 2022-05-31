Sign up
Photo 1966
It does have a wonderful sea view
and is almost on the beach, but I still would not like to live here. It is one of the oldest blocks of flats in the Strand. Every time I walk on the beach and see this, the more messy it looks. The main road is between the flats and sand dunes.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
2
0
strand-beachwalk
narayani
They were probably luxury apartments at some point were they?
May 31st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Well, it should compensate for that ugliness with something :D :D :D
That is one ugly building.
But the half half view contrasting the squares with the organic greenery in the foreground makes it a good photograph. I find it challenging to take a good photo of something ugly.
May 31st, 2022
