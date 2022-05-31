Previous
Next
It does have a wonderful sea view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1966

It does have a wonderful sea view

and is almost on the beach, but I still would not like to live here. It is one of the oldest blocks of flats in the Strand. Every time I walk on the beach and see this, the more messy it looks. The main road is between the flats and sand dunes.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
They were probably luxury apartments at some point were they?
May 31st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Well, it should compensate for that ugliness with something :D :D :D
That is one ugly building.
But the half half view contrasting the squares with the organic greenery in the foreground makes it a good photograph. I find it challenging to take a good photo of something ugly.
May 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise