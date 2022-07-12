Previous
Agave attenuata by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2008

Agave attenuata

one of the most amazing succulents I have seen. It is flowering for the first time, and is way over two meters tall. Taken with my cell as it grows at a weird angle.

I will post some close ups over the next few days.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, that is huge!
July 12th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
That sure is one big succulent
July 12th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Ohhh... this is sooooo interesting!
July 12th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
They have huge flower stems. Mine have never flowered but I've been told that the plant dies after flowering.
July 12th, 2022  
