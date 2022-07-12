Sign up
Photo 2008
Agave attenuata
one of the most amazing succulents I have seen. It is flowering for the first time, and is way over two meters tall. Taken with my cell as it grows at a weird angle.
I will post some close ups over the next few days.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6378
photos
301
followers
243
following
550% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
neighbour's-front-garden
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow, that is huge!
July 12th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
That sure is one big succulent
July 12th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Ohhh... this is sooooo interesting!
July 12th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
They have huge flower stems. Mine have never flowered but I've been told that the plant dies after flowering.
July 12th, 2022
