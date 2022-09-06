The dunes are taking over

the major road connecting Stellenbosch with Muizenberg. The ocean is on the left, and the mountains ahead at Muizenberg. The sand is the whitest and finest I have ever seen in the world, except maybe on Beachcomber Island Fiji!



This was taken with my cell whilst driving, pretty much where the dunes start. It got so bad further on, that it was one way traffic only.



On the way back, there were digger loaders clearing the sand off the road.



We do have the most horrific wind here and some days the road has to be closed as it is not existing and needs the sand removed.