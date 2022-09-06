Previous
Next
The dunes are taking over by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2064

The dunes are taking over

the major road connecting Stellenbosch with Muizenberg. The ocean is on the left, and the mountains ahead at Muizenberg. The sand is the whitest and finest I have ever seen in the world, except maybe on Beachcomber Island Fiji!

This was taken with my cell whilst driving, pretty much where the dunes start. It got so bad further on, that it was one way traffic only.

On the way back, there were digger loaders clearing the sand off the road.

We do have the most horrific wind here and some days the road has to be closed as it is not existing and needs the sand removed.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
565% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautifully coloured sand
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise