Twins? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2067

Twins?

How could I resist giving this poser a friend.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Junko Y ace
And so well done!
September 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Well done
September 9th, 2022  
Annie D ace
lol - quite the poser
September 9th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous looking pair
September 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha - nicely done !
September 9th, 2022  
