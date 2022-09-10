Previous
Mating colours appearing by ludwigsdiana
Mating colours appearing

on the Red Bishop. They live in the reeds of the dams here on the estate. Normally such a plain greyish little bird, getting more beautiful by the day.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour on this little bird.
September 10th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful!
September 10th, 2022  
