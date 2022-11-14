Previous
Next
Still running away by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2133

Still running away

whenever I approach.

This sure is the weirdest junior so far! I wonder if he will ever grow up, he's over 2 months already ;-)
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
584% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
A wonderful shot of your weird junior!
November 14th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
I like the one leg in the air
November 14th, 2022  
winghong_ho
I think he will be alright. Hope for the best.
November 14th, 2022  
Graham Harcombe ace
It's good to watch him developed.
November 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of him.
November 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
So cute on those long legs
November 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So weird looking with his large eye and long legs- looks as if he is daintily prancing away!
November 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise