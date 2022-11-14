Sign up
Photo 2133
Still running away
whenever I approach.
This sure is the weirdest junior so far! I wonder if he will ever grow up, he's over 2 months already ;-)
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
7
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6878
photos
300
followers
211
following
584% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dikkop-junior
Suzanne
ace
A wonderful shot of your weird junior!
November 14th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
I like the one leg in the air
November 14th, 2022
winghong_ho
I think he will be alright. Hope for the best.
November 14th, 2022
Graham Harcombe
ace
It's good to watch him developed.
November 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of him.
November 14th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
So cute on those long legs
November 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So weird looking with his large eye and long legs- looks as if he is daintily prancing away!
November 14th, 2022
