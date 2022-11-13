Sign up
Photo 2132
And off they went
I was lucky and caught them just in time. At least they stopped squabbling and left together.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6874
photos
300
followers
211
following
Tags
egyptian-geese
winghong_ho
A simple and beautiful capture. The birds are very colorful, and you captured the moment of bif beautifully.
November 13th, 2022
Babs
ace
Synchronized flying, nice timing
November 13th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What a great shot!
November 13th, 2022
