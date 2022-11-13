Previous
And off they went by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2132

And off they went

I was lucky and caught them just in time. At least they stopped squabbling and left together.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Diana

ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
A simple and beautiful capture. The birds are very colorful, and you captured the moment of bif beautifully.
November 13th, 2022  
Babs ace
Synchronized flying, nice timing
November 13th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What a great shot!
November 13th, 2022  
