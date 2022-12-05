Previous
Yellow billed kite by ludwigsdiana
Yellow billed kite

as I am spending so much time at eagle encounters, this will be a week of birds.

They are mostly head shots, as I have to shoot through the fence.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful bird and a great photo!
December 5th, 2022  
