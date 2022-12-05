Sign up
Photo 2154
Yellow billed kite
as I am spending so much time at eagle encounters, this will be a week of birds.
They are mostly head shots, as I have to shoot through the fence.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
eagle-encounters
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful bird and a great photo!
December 5th, 2022
