Photo 2241
Lovely quite spaces to relax
and admire the different artworks.
I forgot to get a close up of the painting as I so liked the whole setting.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
delaire
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous image and piece of art!
March 2nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
I like that I can see the art in context!
March 2nd, 2023
