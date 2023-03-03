Sign up
Photo 2242
Another lovely corner
in the lobby of the restaurant and spa.
the paintings are not quite my taste, but I do find them interesting. This one is called oracle.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
2241
2239
583
2247
584
2248
2242
2240
Tags
delaire
Casablanca
ace
I am not keen on that painting either, but art is a very subjective thing and there will be those that love it. Interesting lobby area
March 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Like you the artwork is not to my taste but fascinating all the same.
March 3rd, 2023
Annie D
ace
The colours work well
March 3rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely warm inviting space
March 3rd, 2023
winghong_ho
Great shot. Love the combination of colors and lights.
March 3rd, 2023
