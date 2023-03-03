Previous
Another lovely corner by ludwigsdiana
Another lovely corner

in the lobby of the restaurant and spa.

the paintings are not quite my taste, but I do find them interesting. This one is called oracle.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Diana

Casablanca ace
I am not keen on that painting either, but art is a very subjective thing and there will be those that love it. Interesting lobby area
March 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Like you the artwork is not to my taste but fascinating all the same.
March 3rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
The colours work well
March 3rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely warm inviting space
March 3rd, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great shot. Love the combination of colors and lights.
March 3rd, 2023  
