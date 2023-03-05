Previous
Christmas in January by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2244

Christmas in January

that's how long they left the tree in the lobby of the spa.

I forgot to post it at the time and decided to add it to the art collection.
5th March 2023

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful scene! Love the artwork and the tree!
March 5th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great capture of such lovely setting.
March 5th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
That is a very cool combination
March 5th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Well you say that, we're going to lunch today and making a Christmas of it, mince pies, trifle AND a Christmas pudding. Think might even have crackers to pull?!
March 5th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Lovely setting
March 5th, 2023  
