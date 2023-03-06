Sign up
Photo 2245
One of the galleries
in a huge new market that opened close to us.
It used to be a great food market, but covid put a stop to that! After two years of building, we finally have a new market.
Totally different to before where there was something of everything, it now mainly consists of restaurants and art galleries.
I will post some of it this week.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
6
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7326
photos
313
followers
183
following
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2250
586
2244
2242
2245
2243
587
2251
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
Fun shots
Tags
route-44
Maggiemae
ace
So much to see - a new experience for you! Wish I was by your side!
March 6th, 2023
Speedwell
That's " up market"!
March 6th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lots to see here 😊
March 6th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful. Look forward to seeing more.
March 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks like there is some interesting artwork.
March 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looking forward to see your new market place! - looks interesting!
March 6th, 2023
