Previous
Next
One of the galleries by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2245

One of the galleries

in a huge new market that opened close to us.

It used to be a great food market, but covid put a stop to that! After two years of building, we finally have a new market.

Totally different to before where there was something of everything, it now mainly consists of restaurants and art galleries.

I will post some of it this week.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
So much to see - a new experience for you! Wish I was by your side!
March 6th, 2023  
Speedwell
That's " up market"!
March 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lots to see here 😊
March 6th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful. Look forward to seeing more.
March 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks like there is some interesting artwork.
March 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looking forward to see your new market place! - looks interesting!
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise