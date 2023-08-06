Below the highway

Gnu (also known as wildebeest) are peacefully grazing on a huge field. Anyone driving by can see most of them, no stopping though.



This is what is known as Giraffe House. We do not have any zoos, but huge open spaces where different animals species are kept.



They also have enclosures and aviaries for all kinds of birds. Needless to say, I love going there as it is only a 30minute drive from where we live.



These were just too far away to get a better shot.



