Previous
Photo 2398
Below the highway
Gnu (also known as wildebeest) are peacefully grazing on a huge field. Anyone driving by can see most of them, no stopping though.
This is what is known as Giraffe House. We do not have any zoos, but huge open spaces where different animals species are kept.
They also have enclosures and aviaries for all kinds of birds. Needless to say, I love going there as it is only a 30minute drive from where we live.
These were just too far away to get a better shot.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
house
,
gnu-giraffe
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
August 6th, 2023
